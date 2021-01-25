FY2023 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

