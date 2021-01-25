FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Property Trust Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE:CXP opened at $14.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 63.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.