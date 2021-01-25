FY2025 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issued By Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IDYA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of IDYA opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,745 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.