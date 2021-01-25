G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 739.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,461 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

