G.Research Comments on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $18.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.55.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $393.49 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

