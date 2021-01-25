Galilel One Day Volume Hits $7.00 (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Galilel has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Galilel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galilel has a total market cap of $13,195.24 and approximately $7.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galilel Coin Profile

Galilel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Galilel Coin Trading

Galilel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

