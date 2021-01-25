Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Trading Up 3.5%

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 82,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 130,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16.

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Clarence Stream gold project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

