Gas (GAS) Price Tops $1.80

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00005670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00129480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037524 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.