GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $36.83 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $36.83 million and $18.01 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,141,466 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

