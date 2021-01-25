GBS Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 1st (NYSE:GBS)

GBS’s (NYSE:GBS) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 1st. GBS had issued 1,270,589 shares in its IPO on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $21,600,013 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. GBS has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Get GBS alerts:

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.