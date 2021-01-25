GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (G1A) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR: G1A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

G1A stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €30.23 ($35.56). The company had a trading volume of 235,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

