Gems Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 147.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $448,223.76 and $1,096.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.