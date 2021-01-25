Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $58.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.14 million to $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $194.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.19 million, with estimates ranging from $197.75 million to $238.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,019,483 shares of company stock worth $66,107,908. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

