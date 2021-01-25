Gendis Inc. (GDS.TO) (TSE:GDS) Shares Down 0.2%

Gendis Inc. (GDS.TO) (TSE:GDS) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.23. 51,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 15,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Gendis Inc. (GDS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDS)

Gendis Inc owns commercial real estate properties and invests in marketable securities and private placements primarily in the energy and agri-business sectors. The Company’s business operations are conducted in two segments: Realty and Corporate. The Realty segment derives its revenue primarily from rental income from leasing investment properties.

