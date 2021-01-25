General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $21.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 billion and the highest is $21.99 billion. General Electric reported sales of $26.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $79.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.56 billion to $79.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.46 billion to $84.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 9,626.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 86,926 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 106,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.