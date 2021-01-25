General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. 3,405,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,705,672. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

