General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 106,914 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $11.11 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

