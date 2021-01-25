General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.09% of General Mills worth $32,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $55.97 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

