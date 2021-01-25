Genesis Vision Hits 24 Hour Volume of $888,689.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00007206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $888,689.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00748720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.04235938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016835 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

