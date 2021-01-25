GenesisX (XGS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. GenesisX has a market cap of $10,617.54 and approximately $14.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001011 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,132,516 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

