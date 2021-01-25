GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells $469,643.94 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael Gleeson sold 1,637 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $22,672.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. 1,807,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

