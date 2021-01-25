Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.99. 1,733,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

