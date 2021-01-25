Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.48 on Monday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.