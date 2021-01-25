Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Hendershot Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 3.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $101.20. 961,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

