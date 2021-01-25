George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Price Target Lowered to C$133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$133.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s previous close.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get George Weston Limited (WN.TO) alerts:

WN stock opened at C$93.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45. The firm has a market cap of C$14.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$84.01 and a 12-month high of C$111.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.18.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.75 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 7.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,775.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston Limited (WN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.