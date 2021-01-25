Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 0.9%

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as €89.50 ($105.29) and last traded at €89.95 ($105.82). Approximately 62,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.75 ($106.76).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €89.35 and its 200-day moving average is €93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

