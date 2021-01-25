Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 0.9%

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as €89.50 ($105.29) and last traded at €89.95 ($105.82). Approximately 62,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.75 ($106.76).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €89.35 and its 200-day moving average is €93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

