GHOST (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $299,257.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. GHOST has a market capitalization of $925,327.45 and $299,257.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.