Gifto One Day Volume Reaches $78.22 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 107.7% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $31.84 million and $78.22 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

