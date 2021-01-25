GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,737.38 ($22.70).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,380.20 ($18.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,453.87. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,277,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,400,191.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

