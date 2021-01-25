Global Digital Content Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $81,086.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00421334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

