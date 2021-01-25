Global Social Chain Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $137,841.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

