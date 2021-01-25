Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stock Holdings Cut by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $948,000.

BUG stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

