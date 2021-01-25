Globalstar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 82,908 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 9,640 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,950,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.44. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 246,535 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Globalstar by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

