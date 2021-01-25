GoHealth, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GoHealth in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

In other news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,944,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,291,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

