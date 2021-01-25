GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $19,618.77 and approximately $5,192.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

