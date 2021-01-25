Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 3,693 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

