Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 74,872 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Ares Capital accounts for 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

ARCC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 83,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,750. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.