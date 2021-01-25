Golden Green Inc. Invests $2.97 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. PayPal comprises about 2.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.20. 472,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

