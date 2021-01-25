Golden Green Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $792.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

