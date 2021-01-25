GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $512,955.49 and $5,464.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00071770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036839 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile