Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.66. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,502 shares of company stock valued at $127,244. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

