Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,951.33 and approximately $19.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

