Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Trading Down 19.3%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) fell 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.39. 1,741,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,417,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$293.69 million and a PE ratio of -45.13.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$184,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,703.37.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

