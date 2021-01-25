Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Trading Down 19.3%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) fell 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.39. 1,741,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,417,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$293.69 million and a PE ratio of -45.13.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile (CVE:BUS)
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
