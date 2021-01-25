Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 4,535,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 743,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

