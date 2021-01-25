Green Planet Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Trading 174.4% Higher

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) traded up 174.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPLB)

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

