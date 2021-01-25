Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $22.64 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and $13.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,444.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.59 or 0.04121406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00418511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.61 or 0.01322728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00512253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.00417272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00273054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 63,721,620 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

