Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $10.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GPI opened at $156.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

