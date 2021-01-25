GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $49.84 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 997.00 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

