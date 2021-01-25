GrowGeneration (GRWG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG):

1/13/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/13/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $58.00.

1/12/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/12/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $49.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 997.00 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

