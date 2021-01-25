Guider Hits Market Capitalization of $15,420.81 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $15,420.81 and approximately $88.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.90 or 0.04348853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

